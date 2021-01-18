These Towns Have Experienced Some of the Largest Earthquakes in Maine’s Recent History

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was felt by Mainers in the Machias area Sunday afternoon. According to the United States Geological Survey which monitors earthquakes world wide, the earthquake occurred at 1:37 p.m. on January 17, 2.8 miles southeast of Centerville, Maine at a depth of 5 kilometers. No damage was reported.

Earthquakes in Maine aren't uncommon and but when they occur there is rarely any damage as was the case with this latest earthquake in Maine. A 2.8 magnitude is considered a "light" earthquake that can be felt indoors like a heavy truck hitting a building.

Maine's largest earthquake recorded was in Eastport in 1911, before the well known Richter scale that is used today to measure earthquake magnitude was invented. This quake was measured with an intensity considered very strong causing moderate damage.

In recent history however, there have been earthquakes in Maine stronger than the recent one in Machias. Here are the five largest earthquakes that occurred in Maine since 1997 that are in populated areas according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.