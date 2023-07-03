Obsessed With Luxury Items? Here’s Where Many Love the Luxe in New England

There's a difference between having an interest in luxury living and actually living a life of luxury, according to Chrono24.com, the maker of luxury watches.

Chrono24.com is an expert in luxury living, and looks at trends and data to determine the best states most inclined to support living in luxury and buying luxury items.

Luxury items can be anything from real estate to hotels, restaurants, high-end handbags, watches, designer clothing, first-class travel, and of course, luxury automobiles.

It's no surprise that the Eastern part of the country did well in all of these categories, but specifically (and to no one's surprise), New York State ranked #1 as the most luxury-obsessed state in America.

New Englanders are not only practical, but luxury convertibles don't do well in the winter months on the roads. We see many Teslas on the road in New England, but we don't come close to New York, Florida, or California in Tesla sales.

In a list of the top 10 most luxury-obsessed states based on Google searches for luxury goods, here's where New England stands.

New York is not in New England, but is clearly part of the Northeast, and was #1.

Connecticut came in at #6 when it comes to luxury. Connecticut has so many residents who work in New York City, and it's one of the wealthiest states in America, so it's no wonder the state landed at #6.

Massachusetts is generally not thought of as a luxury state. However, the city of Boston could be one of the most luxury-driven cities. Boston suburb commuters can be driven by luxury, as influenced by the world-class city of Boston.

How many high-end handbags, Porsches, and Rolex watches do you see out and about? Don't you wonder who can afford all of those lux apartments being built as fast as Michael Schumacher?

Massachusetts lands at #10 on the list of most luxury-obsessed states. Left off the top 10 list are Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, which I believe is a good thing.

Here's the full top 10 list: 1. New York, 2. Delaware, 3. Mississippi, 4. Florida, 5. Georgia, 6. Connecticut, 7. Maryland, 8. Virginia, 9. South Carolina, and 10. Massachusetts.

