These Are the Song Lyrics Most Searched for in Every New England State

A new survey reveals the most searched for song lyrics in every state in the country. While you might expect some of the biggest music stars of today to have their songs show up as most searched, that's not the case in some of the New England states.

Back in the day before having Google at your fingertips to find anything you wanted, if you wanted to learn the lyrics to a song, you either bought the album and hoped it had the lyrics included with the record, cassette or CD, or you would have to listen to the radio constantly to learn the lyrics of the song with practice. Eventually, like anything you do repeatedly, you'll get it down.

Today though, music lyrics are at your fingertips, literally, by typing out a Google search. That also allows organizations like Preply, a language-learning app and e-learning platform, to comb through that data to see what lyrics each of the 50 states are searching for the most.

Let's concentrate on the Northeast and find out what song lyrics the New England states search for the most.

Massachusettes and Rhode Island are both searching for the lyrics to Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero." Of all six New England states, Taylor Swift has one of only two modern songs that are searched for in New England states.

Connecticut is searching for "As It Was" by Harry Styles, the other modern-day song from the former member of One Direction.

The remaining songs come from the 70s and 80s, first with New Hampshire's most searched for song lyrics, "Blinded By the Light" originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen in 1973 but made famous by Manfred Mann's Earth Band in 1976.

Maine and Vermont share the song with the lyrics that are most searched for. A song written and performed by Leonard Cohen in 1984 called "Hallelujah" which you will likely recognize as soon as you hear it.

Didn't expect that did you?

