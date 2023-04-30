I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of uniqueness when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts. Most dog names come from the way they look, their personality, a favorite character from a book or movie, or a sports reference. Something celestial is popular, or maybe your dog's name comes from your childhood street in Portsmouth or a favorite New England vacation spot. I met the cutest dog named Chowder a couple of years ago, as well as a pup named Nantucket. I always name mine the nickname of a previous, beloved doggo I had.

Enter Bark, a website that is everything dog-related and inspired reaching 6.5 million dogs in the last decade. According to Bark, they decided to dive into their endless dog data and see what the most popular dog names are in New England and the rest of the country.

Luna is the #1 dog name in the country, and that includes Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Connecticut. In New Hampshire it's Charlie, and Rhode Island's most popular dog name is Max. I have to admit, I love most of these popular names.

Luna Bella Max Cooper Daisy Charlie Loki Lucy Nala Koda Sadie Bear Milo Stella Bailey Jax Rocky Tucker Lola Nova Zeus Duke Zoey Willow Buddy

