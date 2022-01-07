To kickoff 2022, OnePoll teamed with Bosch home appliances to conduct a survey among Americans based around leftovers. The survey quizzed participants on their favorite foods for leftovers, and while pizza or chinese food may come to mind first, the study actually showed, according to Martha Stewart, that an overwhelming 79% of respondents say soup is the best leftover food.

That said, what the average American thinks isn't necessarily in line with what Northern New Englanders think. We're clearly special breed that follows the beat of our own drummer -- heck, we are the drummer!

So we decided to put OnePoll's survey to the test and find out what foods make the best leftovers according to Mainers and Granite Staters, and here's what we found.

These Are Maine and New Hampshire's Favorite Foods for Leftovers After a national survey was done on American's favorite foods for leftovers, we asked Mainers and Granite Staters the same question to see how we compare to the rest of the country.

