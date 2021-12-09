Here Are Just 50 Ways to Tell You’re From Maine

Do any of these ring a bell?

I'm a transplanted Mainer. Sure I've been in Maine about 35 years, but I'm not a Mainer with eight generations (at least). But boy, I sure can relate to these ways to tell if you are a Mainer. What's missing?

You Know You're From Maine When...

41 Maine AF Tattoos Check out these pieces done by tattoo artists from all through the 207 and beyond. Ink on lifelong Mainers and those who have moved around and wanted to take a piece of Vacationland with them.