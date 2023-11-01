These 15 Maine B&B’s Will Ease Those Eventual ‘Post Holiday Blues’

By the time the upcoming 2023 holiday season wraps up, you might need a break.

Sometimes you just need to get away and be pampered a little bit, so if you are looking for a Christmas gift that breaks the norm, a B&B weekend sure beats socks & underwear!

This time of year can truly be stressful, so when it's over and you decide that you need to plan a getaway, any of these fantastic Maine Bed & Breakfasts, would be a prefect destination.

Maine is scenic and beautiful year round, so any of these romantic spots would be a perfect destination to bring your schmoopie!