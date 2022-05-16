These 10 Live Webcams Let You See Picturesque Views Across Maine

Maine is a beautiful state that actually is a lot larger than you think. With over 35,000 square feet of land, it's the 39th largest state in the country and the largest state in New England, with more square miles than the other New England states combined.

There's a lot to see in Maine, but most people don't have the time to travel all over the state to take in all the scenery it has to offer.

Luckily there are lots of live webcams streaming on YouTube that you can look at 24 hours a day that give you a little tour around Maine to places you might not ever be able to travel to.

Here are 10 webcams that are live right on YouTube that you may recognize, may never have been to before, or just find comforting to watch.

Ryan's Bird Buffet - Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer

Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer is a popular live webcam in Brownville, Maine that shows deer feeding, but in the offseason the action turns to "Ryan's Bird Buffet," where you'll see all kinds of birds stopping to feed, as well as the squirrels.

Mount Katahdin - Boston and Maine Live

Just like if you were there in person, seeing Mount Katahdin from this live cam located at Twin Pines in Millinocket, is highly dependent on the weather. If it's a nice clear day, you'll get the full view. If it's cloudy, you'll only see a bit of Maine's tallest mountain, or not even see it at all.

Bar Harbor - Boston and Maine Live

This view of Bar Harbor from the Bar Harbor Inn also is dependent on the weather, catch in the morning and you may see a beautiful sunrise.

Greenville Rail Depot - Boston and Maine Live

The Greenville Rail Depot in Greenville Junction has a long rail history. The building along the southern end of Moosehead Lake was built for passenger and freight rail service by the Canadian Pacific Railroad in 1889. The Canadian Pacific still operates the line today and you can catch two trains a day pass by the old depot around noon and 8 p.m. The depot is currently in the process of being restored.

Kennebunk Beach - Boston and Maine Live

If you want a view of the ocean that you can see as far as the horizon, this live cam from the Seaside Inn at Kennebunk Beach is just the thing.

Cape Porpoise - Boston and Maine Live

On this live cam from the Cape Porpoise Lobster Company, you'll see fishing boats come and go through the harbor.

Sebec Lake - Boston and Maine Live

Our next live cam is at the Sebec Lake Marina in Bowerbank, Maine, just down the road from Dover-Foxcroft. This tiny little town has a population of just 136 and the view is quintessential Maine.

York Beach - Boston and Maine Live

You can watch the waves roll into shore and the tide come and go on this live cam of York Beach, located at the Stage Neck Inn.

Casco Bay From Portland Head Light - Portland Head Light and Fort Williams Park

You won't see the world famous Portland Head Light on the live cam because the camera is at the famous light house looking out over the water. On a clear day you'll get a beautiful view, but even on cloudy days, watching the water crash against the rocky shore is nice and calming.

Higgins Beach - Steve Seabury Higgins Beach Properties

There's another beautiful view of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Maine at Higgins Beach in Scarborough on this cam, although last time we looked, the camera was out of focus or covered in water or dirt. We're not sure which. Hopefully, they'll get that fixed soon.

