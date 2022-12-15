There are 4,000 Miles of Connected Snowmobiling Trails in Maine

Talk about an adventure that could potentially go on for days if you want it to. Get ready for neverending snowmobiling trails that cover over half of Maine just waiting for you to discover. And yes, they're well-maintained as part of the Maine Interconnected Trail System or ITS.

Wow! Talk about a massive network with over 4,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails. According to the Maine Snowmobile Association, those 4,000 miles of trails are created through the efforts of the various snowmobile clubs, local municipalities, businesses, and the many landowners who generously allow access to snowmobilers.

Honestly, it is such a blast to snowmobile. I've felt the wind on my face and the adrenaline rush of speeding along trails in Yellowstone National Park and in Colorado's Vail Pass region. I think I may just have to add this adventure to my to-do list this winter.

With varying landscapes weaving in and out of the woods, around lakes, and even the vast open land, it is most definitely a unique experience that we're blessed to have in our own New England backyard.

And talk about the views of some of the snowcapped mountains, as well as glorious sunsets and sunrises and even the wide-open plains. So if you're looking for an incredible adventure, then your best bet is to reach out to the Maine Snowmobile Association because it rules the friendly snowbound roost with the best information and guidance and trip-planning as well as sled rentals.

Click here to view the various trails that have specific routes to various areas and towns in Maine or click here to view the ITS map which I also posted above.