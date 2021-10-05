The ‘Welcome to Maine’ Boys Go Viral With Bass Fishing Video
It's weird, but I always learn something new from these knuckleheads.
Troy and Mark were on Sebago Lake fishing. Well, sorta fishing, and definitely drinking. Open water fishing happens from April 1 to September 30. The limit from April 1 to June 20 is 1 fishing bag limit with a minimum of 12 inches. Yes, the boys made jokes about inches. And yes, the fishing season is over - so file this under
Mark and Troy were brutal to county fishermen and game wardens. But I'll let you enjoy the video to get all of that.
Mark and Troy have been all over the State of Maine. Every 'episode' is those two goofing around, yet you leave knowing something about Maine you didn't know before!
Inside scoop: Troy and Mark are actually Portland comics James Theberge and Ian Stuart. Wicked pissah!