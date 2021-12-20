The Top 5 Smells That Would Make Real Maine Candles

If these were sold, they'd be a hit!

Did you hear about the lobster scented candle? Get Maine Lobster in Portland worked with a small candle-making company out of Boothbay to make a lobster candle for the holidays. Nice try guys. If you want a candle for a real Mainer, you gotta dig a little deeper than lobster. Here are 5 candles that would sell out instantly. What Maine smell would you buy if they sold it in a candle?

Deep Woods Off

This is THE smell of a Mainer for a good three months of the year. We all start the year thinking that the blackflies, mosquitoes, and tics won't be that bad. Four seconds into a warm May day and we are spraying ourselves down like we're painting a house. That smell lasts from May 15th until at least October 7th.

Photo by Paolo Nicolello on Unsplash

S.D. Warren

This would be for the nostalgic Mainer. A true die-hard, generations born and raised in Westbrook, love the smell, kinda Mainer. This candle may last a very long time and only be lit for special occasions.

Photo by Paolo Nicolello on Unsplash

Red Snapper Candle

You'll know right quick if you are dealing with a Mainer or someone from California. If you tell them that it's not dinner they are smelling, but your new Red Snapper candle, a Mainer will just smirk and say, 'Nice.' But someone from say California is gonna think you are talking about the fish red snapper and they are going to be wicked confused.

Photo by Paolo Nicolello on Unsplash

Moxie Candle

Medicinal Dr. Pepper they say! Those are the people who just don't know the soothing effects of an ice-cold Moxie or a warm glowing Moxie candle! When people enter your home, they'll ask, 'What the hell is that smell?' You then hand them their very own Moxie candle! It's a Christmas miracle!

Photo by Paolo Nicolello on Unsplash

Allen's Coffee Brandy Candle

Mmmmm. Get yourself a glass with some Allen's, while burning your newly purchased candle. When you've finished the jug and are sad it's gone, you can still have the power of Allen's linger with the candle!

Photo by Paolo Nicolello on Unsplash

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)