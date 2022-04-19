The Famous Axe From Mainer Stephen King’s ‘The Shining’ Is Up for Auction

'The Shining,' is based on the novel of the same name, written by Maine author Stephen King.

Now, if you've seen 'The Shining,' you know the iconic character Jack (Johnny) Torrance, a father that took his family to an isolated hotel where all sorts of weird happened.

'The Shining' is such an iconic film as well as a novel. However, there is talk of a stage adaption happening in England, with Ben Stiller playing the role of Jack Torrance. 'The Shining' has a huge fan base, that there are even bookends that are Jack Torrance themed, and the band Thirty Seconds From Mars even recreated the movie as one of their music videos.

There is one scene in the film that will never be forgotten.

Spoiler alert if you haven't watched the movie. The scene I am talking about is where Jack Torrance has officially lost his mind and starts to attack his wife by chopping down the bathroom door to only say "Here's Johnny," when finally making his way through the door. According to Independent, while filming that scene, they ended up going through 60 doors to get the perfect shot.

Well, according to NME, that axe that took down all those doors is up for auction tomorrow (Wednesday, April 20th) for 10 days, through Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house is starting the bids at a minimum of $50,000. If you ask me, that price isn't a lot of money for this auction piece. The auction house claims that the axe prop is still in very good condition and comes in a shadow box frame with photos of the axe in action from the movie's filming.

How much do you think this prop would go for? Well, according to Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house, they estimate that it will sell for anywhere between $60,000 to $90,000. However, I honestly believe that it will sell for more.

