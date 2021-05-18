The Popular Wienermobile is Helping Feed the Hungry in Maine

Is it possible that the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has an affinity for Maine? It just seems to be here pretty often. Not that it's a bad thing -- how do you see it driving up 95 or down Congress Street in Portland and NOT get an instant smile on your face?

The best part about the Wienermobile is not only is it dishing out smiles, but it's also dishing out food for hungry Mainers.

The Wienermobile in Maine

Last Thursday, according to Channel 8 WMTW, the Wienermobile joined the Southern Maine Agency on Aging to help make deliveries for the Meals on Wheels program. Stops were made all around Biddeford by the Wienermobile to homes with hungry homebound seniors and adults with disabilities.

According to WMTW, the Wienermobile actually has a relationship with Meals on Wheels all throughout the country, and co-owner of the Wienermobile, Saucy Spence, said that they partner up with them and deliver meals across the country all the time.

This isn't the first time that the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has done good in Maine, though. Channel 8 WMTW reported back in October 2019 (it's hard to believe it's already been almost two years since then, honestly), the Wienermobile picked up then-9-year-old Jake Arsenault and gave him and his friends a ride to the movies in Scarborough after Jake went viral for wearing a hot dog uniform for in his school picture.

Actually, the best part about that whole situation is Jake's parents actually dared him to do it. Little did they know he would become a viral sensation and get the hotdoggin' VIP treatment from Oscar Mayer and their 27-foot wiener ride!

Where do you think the Wienermobile will turn up next in Maine, and what else would you like to see it do for Mainers? Maybe a ride to Prom 2022?

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.