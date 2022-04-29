The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival Returns in June For the First Time in Two Years

Due to the pandemic, so many fairs and festivals in Maine haven't been able to go on as scheduled since 2019, but things have finally relaxed, this will be our first summer where we'll start seeing these great events back again.

One of those is the annual Maine Whoppie Pie Festival in downtown Dover-Foxcroft. The official state treat of Maine, the Whoopie Pie, has it very own festival that sadly was canceled for two years in a row. It's back and happens on June 25.

Forge Media via YouTube Forge Media via YouTube loading...

They of course have whoopie pie eating contests, for which I have the utmost respect for anyone who can race to jam as much of that in their mouth as quickly as they can. I'd need a jug of Pepto Bismol after that.

There's an “Earn Your Whoopie Pie” 3K Run/Walk, a Farmers Market, a music stage, and a home show expo. For the kids, the "Whoopie Zone" is packed with games and rides and there's a magic show with Conjuring Carol.

By the looks of the footage of the 2018 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, downtown Dover-Foxcroft sees a big crowd turn out, and with it being two summers without the Whoppie Pie Festival, they are bound to see the same crowd or larger

Tickets to the Maine Whoppie Pie Festival are just $5 and kids 12 and under are free. If you want to learn more about the Maine Whoppie Pie Festival, just go to MaineWhoopiePieFestival.com for the full list of events.

Why Does This $1.6M House For Sale in Biddeford Have 12 Bedrooms? This home for sale in Biddeford has 12 bedrooms yet is listed as a single family home.