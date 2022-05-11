The Maine State Official…Everything!

All states have certain official things that we all know. Like state bird, state flower, or state animal. But states will vary with other things. I was surprised to learn that Maine has far more Maine things than I knew. And I’ve lived here my entire life.

Maine State Motto

Many people probably know that our motto is “Dirigo”. I mean, it is slapped on our flag, but what does Dirigo even mean? Dirigo is Latin for “I direct” or “I lead”. So, how did it come about?

Portland Press Herald looked into this a couple of years ago and the real story is a little fuzzy. The assumption is that once Maine became a state, coming up with a motto was just part of the new state checklist along with a seal and a flag. A committee was established to decide on what these things would be but we don’t know which exact person came up with Dirigo. [Read more here.]

Maine State Song

The official state song is appropriately named “State of Maine Song”. Oddly, I can say with full confidence that I’ve never actually heard the song. The song goes like this:

Grand State of Maine,

proudly we sing

To tell your glories, to the land,

To shout your praises till the echoes ring. Should fate unkind

send us to roam,

The scent of the fragrant pines,

the tang of the salty sea

Will call us home. Oh, Pine Tree State,

Your woods, fields and hills,

Your lakes, streams and rock bound coast

Will ever fill our hearts with thrills,

And tho' we seek far and wide

Our search will be in vain,

To find a fairer spot on earth

Than Maine! Maine! Maine!

