The Hundreds Celebrates Death Row Records’ 25th Anniversary With Limited Capsule Collection

Today, The Hundreds announces its newest collaboration with iconic record label Death Row Records to celebrate their 25th anniversary. This year's partnership, which is the second collab with Death Row for The Hundreds, is an ode to the legacy that the rebellious label left behind in the two decades since it first began. The culture of Death Row is of a brand that defied the normal tropes of the routine music industry and gave a true voice to the West Coast. Armed with an unforgettable roster of artists that included some of the greatest MCs and producers of all time, Death Row showed the world that the West Coast had something to say.

Taking a spin on the original classic Death Row Records logo, this brand new limited edition capsule will take you back to the unforgettable style that oozed from the artists on the label—with items such as dad hats, jerseys, and a heavy duty denim prison jacket that brings Death Row’s attitude to a new generation of fans.

The Hundreds x Death Row Records 2016 collection is now available for purchase at select The Hundreds retailers and accounts as well as online at thehundreds.com.

