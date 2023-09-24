Yes, There Really is a Hotel and Rooftop Restaurant Above TD Garden in Massachusetts

Did you know about this? I had no idea there was a hotel above Boston's TD Garden and North Station. I mean, it's not like we know where every hotel is in Boston, but you know what I mean. When we think of TD Garden, especially if we've been there, it's all about the Boston Celtics, Bruins, concerts, and events.

CitizenM hotel via Facebook CitizenM Hotel via Facebook loading...

Apparently, this hidden gem is right there, according to Boston Uncovered. It's got easy access to everything you'd want. It's called CitizenM Hotel Boston, and Boston Uncovered says that it's a Boston-themed hotel with workspace for locals and a cool vibe for dining. ,

CitizenM hotel CitizenM hotel loading...

CitizenM hotels are all over the world in major cities, according to the website, and pride themselves on being boutique hotels for the wise, not wealthy. They're only located in the most prime locations with a funky, artsy feel, and brag about having the best bedding. So, your time in the boutique room is super comfy, and the views are iconic with floor-to-ceiling windows. There's also 24-hour food and beverage service, as well as a sky deck with incredible views of the water, Boston skyline, Charlestown, and Copley.

CitizenM hotel Boston CitizenM hotel Boston loading...

According to the CitizenM hotel Facebook page, they opened the Boston hotel in 2019 right before the pandemic hit, so it makes sense if you're unaware of it. So, now you know for your own staycation or getaway where you're in the heart of everything Boston.

These 30 Seacoast NH and ME Restaurants Have Opened in the Last Three Years