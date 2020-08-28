The Fryeburg Fair Is Still Happening… Virtually This Year

Since we can't go to the fair in person, the fair is coming to you virtually. How are they doing that? Great question.

It’s like watching the Fair on a device with videos, photos, music and contests covering every part of the fair! The Virtual Fryeburg Fair 2020 will run October 4-11. You can be a part of it!

Follow all things Fryeburg Fair on their website, Facebook and Instagram to get all your information, schedules, contest opportunities and how you can participate! Virtual Fair 2020 will run October 4-11.

This virtual Fryeburg Fair is just as big as the actual Fryeburg Fair! With events, contests, demonstrations, auctions, entertainment...and you can almost taste the corn dogs!

Facebook via Stumpchunks LLC

Wanna win a blue ribbon? There is a category for almost everything. Here are just a few of the blue ribbons up for grabs:

Felting Fiber Frolic

Fairy House contest and show

Photo contest

Haunted Gingerbread House contest

Chicken Coop Showcase

Flowerbox and container challenge

Scarecrow contest and show

Best prize you ever won at the Fair

Dapper Duck Exhibition

Pig Calling contest

Decorated Cake contest

Again, that's just a few of the ways you can still be a part of one of Maine's biggest and oldest fairs! Don't let a little global pandemic make you miss out on all the fun!