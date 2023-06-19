The Dave Matthews Band Posts A ‘Thank You’ Video To Bangor
It was a wet, but fun night on the Bangor Waterfront on Friday!
The Dave Matthews Band returned to Bangor on Friday night, in support of their new album "Walk Around the Moon", and they delivered the goods at Maine Savings Amphitheater.
The weather has something to say about this, however, because that pesky rain that has been torturing us the last several weeks, reared its ugly head again.
Some pretty intense clouds and storm warnings delayed the opening of the gates for over an hour, but eventually, DMB hit the stage, although a little later than they had planned on.
The band took to social media after the show, and posted a video, thanking everyone who braved the elements and came out to see the concert.
The clip not only has a great crowd and stage shots but also contains some great behind-the-scenes backstage footage!
Here is the setlist from Friday, The first thing you will notice is that some of his biggest hits are missing, but that didn't stop the fans from enjoying the show.
Pig
JTR
Dancing Nancies
The Only Thing
Grace Is Gone
Warehouse
It Could Happen
Sweet
The Best of What's Around
Walk Around the Moon
Lie In Our Graves
I Want You (She's So Heavy)
(The Beatles cover)
After Everything
Pantala Naga Pampa
Rapunzel
Only Takes a Moment
(New song; live debut)
Grey Street
So Much to Say
Anyone Seen the Bridge
Too Much
A few fans commented on the video about how much they enjoyed the show:
Heather Thornton Fox
Thanks for coming, great show as always
Justin Bisson
One of the best concerts I have ever been to. The band truly enjoys playing together and the crowd can feel that! Great show!
Stéphanie Duchesne
This was my first time seeing you live. It was very emotional. Thank you for the great show
Jeff Richards
Come back to Maine, soon!
The concert season is heating up! See this summer on the Bangor Waterfront