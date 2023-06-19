The Dave Matthews Band Posts A ‘Thank You’ Video To Bangor

It was a wet, but fun night on the Bangor Waterfront on Friday!

The Dave Matthews Band returned to Bangor on Friday night, in support of their new album "Walk Around the Moon", and they delivered the goods at Maine Savings Amphitheater.

The weather has something to say about this, however, because that pesky rain that has been torturing us the last several weeks, reared its ugly head again.

Some pretty intense clouds and storm warnings delayed the opening of the gates for over an hour, but eventually, DMB hit the stage, although a little later than they had planned on.

The band took to social media after the show, and posted a video, thanking everyone who braved the elements and came out to see the concert.

The clip not only has a great crowd and stage shots but also contains some great behind-the-scenes backstage footage!

Here is the setlist from Friday, The first thing you will notice is that some of his biggest hits are missing, but that didn't stop the fans from enjoying the show.

Pig

JTR

Dancing Nancies

The Only Thing

Grace Is Gone

Warehouse

It Could Happen

Sweet

The Best of What's Around

Walk Around the Moon

Lie In Our Graves

I Want You (She's So Heavy)

(The Beatles cover)

After Everything

Pantala Naga Pampa

Rapunzel

Only Takes a Moment

(New song; live debut)

Grey Street

So Much to Say

Anyone Seen the Bridge

Too Much

A few fans commented on the video about how much they enjoyed the show:

Heather Thornton Fox

Thanks for coming, great show as always

Justin Bisson

One of the best concerts I have ever been to. The band truly enjoys playing together and the crowd can feel that! Great show!

Stéphanie Duchesne

This was my first time seeing you live. It was very emotional. Thank you for the great show

Jeff Richards

Come back to Maine, soon!

The concert season is heating up! See this summer on the Bangor Waterfront