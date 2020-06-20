The City of Presque Isle Hires New Recreation Director

The Presque Isle Recreation Board is excited to welcome Gene Cronin as the new Recreation Director. Gene has served on the Advisory Board for a number of years and has shown himself as a person with a passion for recreation and a love for his community. His probing mind, openness to new ideas, decisiveness, and straightforward decision making process are but a few of the many skills he brings to the job, and the Board is looking forward to working with him to provide recreation programming for the entire community.

Gene is a Presque Isle native, graduating from PIHS in 1998 and studied at Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage, Alaska. After graduating, he moved to South Bend, Indiana and started a career in the recreational vehicle industry and eventually settled in Sturgis, Michigan where he started a family. His family returned to Presque Isle in time for their oldest daughter to start Pre-K at Pine Street Elementary in the summer of 2012. Since moving back Gene has been very involved in the community and outdoor recreation. He serves as the president of the Quoggy Jo Ski Club and the Nordic Heritage Sport Club along with teaching skiing, mountain biking, hiking and snow shoeing.

"I look forward to working with the great team we have in place at the Parks and Recreation Department to continuing providing exceptional programing and top notch facilities! We will be looking to implement new programs for not only our young families, but our seniors too! Our community has great things happening in the Riverside Drive area and I am excited to partner with other local facilities to spread programing throughout the community." Gene added.

City Manager Martin Puckett is thrilled to have Gene on the management team. “Gene has a great vision for the future of the City’s recreational opportunities, combined with a strong management background and forming community partnerships. The search committee recognized his passion for outdoor recreation and public service.”