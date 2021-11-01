‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Trailer: A New Star Wars Story

Star Wars surprised fans at the end of the last season of The Mandalorian with a teaser for a previously unannounced new Disney+ series: The Book of Boba Fett, starring Temuera Morrison as the franchise’s most famous bounty hunter. Last season of The Mandalorian saw the return of Boba, who was presumed dead after the events of Return of the Jedi. (Getting eaten by a giant pit monster tends to do that.) Morrison guest-starred throughout the season of The Mandalorian and then in the final episode, claimed Jabba the Hutt’s throne for himself.

So what happens next? That’s what The Book of Boba Fett is about, with Boba and Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand taking control of Jabba’s empire. The first trailer for the film suggests it’s almost like The Sopranos or some kind of criminal underworld story set within the Star Wars universe. Take a look:

Along with the trailer, Lucasfilm also released a slew of new official images from the series:

The Book of Boba Fett Images Temuera Morrison stars as the popular Star Wars bounty hunter in his own Disney+ series.

There’s also a new poster for the film:

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29.

