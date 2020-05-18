The 5 Eeriest Alien/UFO Encounters Reported in Maine

According to a 2019 study, Maine ranked the fifth-best state in the country to see a UFO. According to WMTW, the odds are about 70 sightings per 100,000 people.

Recently, the Department of Defense declassified 3 Navy videos that include unidentified flying objects. Maybe we really aren't alone.

Skeptical? Here are 5 stories of alien and UFO encounters that took place here in Maine.

Have you ever encountered an alien or UFO? Give us the details on our app!