The 28 Best Movies Set In Maine Ranked

Warner Bros. Entertainment, Warner Bros. Pictures, Movieclips Classic Trailers via YouTube

It's a testament to just how incredible Stephen King's career has been that most people from Maine believe all of the greatest movies set in Vacationland are stories penned by the master of horror.

While some of King's mesmerizing stories do make the list, there's more than just horror set in Maine. From coming-of-age comedies to rom-coms to big-budget action flicks, Maine has been the setting for some terrific modern films over the past few decades.

Here's a look at the best movies set in Maine ranked from 28 to 1.

28 of the Best Movies Set In Maine Ranked

LOOK: TV Locations in Every State

Can You Solve These Difficult Stephen King Clues from 'Jeopardy!'?

Filed Under: $1, 28, Andre, aqua man, best, carrie, Casper, charlotte's web, Cujo, hope springs, in the bedroom, iron giant, IT, lake placid, maine, Mist, movies, pet sematary, Pete's Dragon, ranked, Redemption, set, shawshank, spitfire grill, the cider house rules, the good son, the hunt for red October, the little girl who lives down the lane, the man without a face, the parent trap, the uninvited, welcome to mooseport, wet hot American summer
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top