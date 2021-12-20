Last week, independent Maine and New Hampshire music/book store, Bull Moose, released their top-selling albums of 2021.

Maine and New Hampshire have 11 Bull Moose stores that represent a chain of independent retail stores that carry music, books, and games and also offer buybacks and trade-ins for those who want to make a buck off of their old music or books.

All albums on the list were released in 2021 and include a great variety of genres- from pop to rock to bluegrass to heavy metal.

The list also includes the modern rock classic, the Foo Fighters, who just announced a visit to the Bangor Waterfront in July of 2022. Maine can NOT be more excited about this visit!

Some artists are lesser-known to a worldwide or even national audience but performed very well in sales at the Bull Moose locations across Maine and New Hampshire, including indie artists Lord Huron, Clario, and Billy Strings.

Check out the list and see if any of these albums that sold well at local Bull Moose stores made it into your music library this year. If not, there may be a great one you missed so, consider looking more into these artists and albums when you feel inspired to hear some new music.

Here it is- the top 21 of 2021 from Bull Moose!

