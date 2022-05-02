The school year is winding down

Many students are taking their final tests and are preparing for college graduation over the next couple of weeks. Northern Maine Community College will host its 57th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14. As part of the end of year festivities, NMCC recently announced their 2022 Student of the Year.

Mapleton man named Student of the Year

Congratulations goes to Ryan Ashby, the 2022 Northern Maine Community College Student of the Year. Ashby will be graduating with an Associate's Degree in Business Administration, and a GPA of over 3.75. The Student of the Year announcement was made during a recent zoom call with all 7 colleges in the Maine Community College System.

2022 NMCC Student of the Year - Ryan Ashby 2022 NMCC Student of the Year - Ryan Ashby loading...

Ryan is always improving himself and his situation

Ryan Ashby has been operating his fitness business Northpeak Wellness and he saw an opportunity to go back to school when the pandemic hit in 2020. Ashby took advantage of the time and devoted his time and energy to completing his degree. When talking about the timing of his return to NMCC, Ashby says “I joked at first, saying ‘This will take about two years for COVID to pass, at least I’ll be getting my degree.’ It’s been about two years! Enrolling in school allowed me to keep my mind focused.” This is the second degree Ashby has earned from NMCC, in 2007 he graduated from the automotive collision repair program.

The John and Jana Lapoint Leadership Award

As part of the honor of receiving recognition as student of the year, Ashby will speak at the commencement ceremony on Saturday the 14th. The student of the year will receive the John and Jana Lapoint Leadership Award in the amount of $1,000. You can stream the 2022 commencement ceremony by going to nmcc.edu or by going to the NMCC Facebook page.

Dream Home! Elegant and Luxurious Mansion in Madawaska, Maine