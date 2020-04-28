The 2020 Maine Lobster Festival Has Been Cancelled

According to the Pen Bay Pilot, there will be no Maine Lobster Festival in 2020.

After monitoring the CDC, federal, and state guidelines, the organizers of the event, held each summer in Rockland, decided the safest move would be to cancel the event this year.

They've already selected August 4th through August 8th as the event dates in 2021

Highlights of the festival include the parade, the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation, live music, and lots of food!

Get more details about the event at their website.