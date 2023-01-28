The 10 Commandments of New England Clam Chowder

If you were born and bred in New England, you probably have some pretty passionate opinions around clam chowder. If someone tells me they prefer Manhattan over New England clam chowder, I will just walk away and end the conversation then and there. Okay, that's an exaggeration, but I don't agree with it, as it goes against what I believe to be right and true. As New Englanders, we are able to recognize quality clam chowder no matter where we are on this globe, and that comes with great responsibility. Here are the commandments by which we live:

The Ten Commandments of New England Clam Chowder