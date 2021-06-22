Texas Sex Offender in Mars Hill & Caribou, Maine Pleads Guilty

A man who was convicted for crimes in Texas pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to Maine in August of 2020. 34-Year-old Antonio Cardenas aka "Tony Vosburg", had moved to Maine and began living in Mars Hill, Maine and Caribou, Maine before he was arrested on February 10, 2021.

When Cardenas was moving from Texas, he failed to notify state officials that he was leaving the lone star state in favor of the pine tree state. In 2007 Antonio Cardenas was convicted on charges of aggravated assault of a child under 14 years of age in the state of Texas. The charges and conviction made Cardenas a lifelong registrant of the sex offender registry.

Court records indicate that Antonio has a long history of legal issues. There are multiple court cases in the state of Texas against him. The charges that led him to becoming a lifetime registrant stem from a complaint filed by his aunt, against Cardenas in regards to the aunt's daughter. The case drew some attention in the San Antonio area in 2006 when Cardenas' legal team challenged the jury not to be biased against their client, due to the nature of the crimes.

The U.S. Probation office is still conducting its investigation into this case as it works with officials from other states. Antonio Cardenas is facing up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000. The U.S. Marshals Service has been handling the case since initial charges were filed against Cardenas in 2006. When the investigation is complete, Cardenas will be sentenced.

