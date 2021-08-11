Testing of Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alert System Wednesday August 11
Don't be alarmed this afternoon, Wednesday, August 11th if you're wireless devices display an alert at 2:20 p.m.
The wireless emergency alert test will be directed only to cell phones where the subscriber has opted in to receive test messages. If this were an actual emergency, you would receive the alert, whether you opted-in or out.
Here's how to opt in and out of receiving such tests
For IPhones and Other IOS Devices
- Go to Settings
- Go to Notifications
- Scroll all the way to the Bottom
- You'll see options to to Amber Alerts and Public Safety Alerts On or Off. You'll see that Emergency Alerts are always On. By Default you should see that Amber Alerts and Public Safety Alerts are on.
For Android Phones
- Go to Settings
- Go to APPS and Notifications
- Go to Advanced
- Go to Wireless Emergency Alerts
- There you should see options for Extreme Threats, Severe Threats, AMBER Alerts, Public Safety Message and State and Local Texts. You'll have the option to turn these On or Off.
