Tensions Rise As $2 Trillion Virus Aid Stalls in Washington

By Lisa Mascaro, Andrew Taylor and Jill Colvin Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington is straining to respond to the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

Tempers flared Monday in Congress as lawmakers argue over a nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package.

At the Capitol, emotions were raw as senators wrangled over critically needed aid.

Democrats blocked another vote to advance the package. They're trying to steer more of the assistance to public health and workers. They argue the package is tilted toward corporations.

For his part, President Donald Trump is musing openly about letting a 15-day shutdown expire. Trump sounded a note of impatience about the initial two weeks of suspended public activities recommended by his administration a week ago.