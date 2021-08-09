Tempo Employment “Keeps Up the Beat” & Your Mechanic Retires

Jenifer Buckingham is the new owner of Tempo Employment Services JC/TSM

The pandemic created many unique circumstances for entrepreneurs and business owners in Aroostook County. One business has a new owner and is keeping up the beat as we continue to reopen as restrictions begin to loosen, and another business owner has retired. 

It all comes full circle

Tempo Employment Services has a new owner, but she is very familiar with the business. Jennifer Buckingham purchased Tempo, after 24 years as an employee. Buckingham's purchase of the business is a lifelong dream that she can now check off her list of achievements. She said her goal was to always own a business and the opportunity to purchase Tempo became possible after years of mentorship under previous owner, Lois Dickinson. 

How do we forward? 

When Jennifer Buckingham started at Tempo 24 years ago, she showed up for what she thought was going to be a 2-week job. After blinking her eyes, she is now running the organization as we work our way out of a pandemic. Tempo has seamlessly navigated the complicated job market during the pandemic and a change of ownership. She expects that Tempo will have an increased online presence moving forward to help their recruiting efforts and she expects to be adding to her own staff in the near future.  

If you aren't retired, you should be! 

We are happy for another local business person, as he announced his retirement. TA Services in Presque Isle has closed and Terry has gone upta’ camp. The phrase “If we aren't your mechanic, we should be!" will forever be in the heads of many Aroostook County drivers as they became used to Terry's signature sign off. In his final message, Terry thanked Aroostook County and said that he and his wife will be heading to the lake.  

We wish Terry well in his retirement, and we wish Jennifer the best of luck with Tempo Employment Services.

