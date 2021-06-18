Temple Child Dies from Accidental Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Police are investigating after a child in the town of Temple died of an accidental shooting.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Maine State Police Department's Major Crimes Unit assisted the Franklin County Sheriff's Office with the investigation of the shooting that happened on Forest Hill Road in Temple. After conducting interviews of people who were in the house and the collection of evidence, it was determined that the child died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials say there were other family members in the home when the gun went off.

An autopsy has been scheduled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

The child's name and age has not been released.

