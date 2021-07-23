Olympic Team USA’s Sneakers Were Made in Lewiston, Maine

Sometimes I don't think people realize just how 'on the map' Maine really is. Ana yet again, Maine will have a bold, yet still subtle, appearance at tonight's opening Olympic ceremonies in Tokyo.

The sneakers that Team USA will be wearing for the ceremonies were handcrafted right here in Maine. The company is called Rancourt & Co and they're located right on Bridge Street in Lewiston.

According to their website,

Over three generations, Rancourt & Co. has mastered the tried-and-true techniques of Maine's heritage shoemakers. It's this dedication to the craft that can still be found in the heart of Lewiston, Maine.

Team USA is being sponsored by Polo Ralph Lauren, and the company contracted Maine's Rancourt & Co to produce the sneakers for the opening ceremonies. Mike Rancourt told News Center Maine,

"There is definitely a legacy, but I'm also proud of the fact that I'm from Maine, I'm from Lewiston-Auburn, but I also represent Maine, and the fact that our sneakers now will be on this world stage, worn by Americans, I think that's amazing. I still get excited about it when I think about it. We were able to execute and produce the product here in Maine that's going to be seen on a world stage in Japan in the next three weeks."

