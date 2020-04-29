TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race Canceled for 2020

Due to the impact of COVID-19, and recent guidelines announced by the Maine Governor’s Office, organizers of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race have decided to cancel the 2020 race scheduled for August 1.

I totally agree that this is the right call to make. The race will be back stronger than ever in 2021, and the race will have an even deeper significance and meaning to runners, fans, and volunteers.

Keep training and we will see Joanie and all of you next year for the best road race in America!

From the Beach to Beacon announcement released today: