Taylor Swift has cancelled her Lover Fest tour due to coronavirus concerns.

On Friday (April 17), the 30-year-old singer shared a statement via social media announcing her decision to reschedule all U.S. and Brazil shows. Though she can't confirm the new dates, she noted they will likely take place in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic is over and people can safely gather in large crowds again.

"With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year," the statement read, adding that refunds are available to ticket holders that want their money back.

"I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe," Swift added. "I'll see you on the stage as soon as I can but right now what's important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us."

Swift's Lover Fest was scheduled to begin in Belgium on June 20 and then make its way to parts Europe, including France and Portugal, before heading back to the U.S. in July for a two-night stadium concert at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium and Foxborough's Gillette Stadium.