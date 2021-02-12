Taylor Swift's re-recording of "Love Story" has arrived just in time for Valentine's Day.

On Friday (Feb. 12), the "Evermore" singer debuted "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" — a recording that she now owns the rights to. Swift first teased a short clip of the re-recording in a Ryan Reynolds-produced Match.com commercial in December 2020.

The updated version of "Love Story" shows just how much Swift has grown as a vocalist over the past thirteen years. Along with the new version, she debuted a lyric video that features videos from her Fearless era, including concert footage and meet and greet photos with fans.

The lyric video concludes with a clip of Swift doing her signature hand heart with the message, "With love to all of my fans."

The original recording of "Love Story," released in 2008, went 8x Platinum. Critics credit the song as Swift's first official country-pop crossover hit, as it reached No.1 on numerous pop, country and all-genre charts.

Swift is currently in the process of re-recording her first six albums. Her former record label, Big Machine, sold the rights to her records to Ithaca Holdings, which Scooter Braun helps run, in November 2020.

In just two months, on April 9, Swift will be releasing her first re-recorded album, Fearless.

The new version of the record will feature six brand new songs that Swift wrote during the recording of the original album back in 2007 and 2008. The new tracks were intended for her record but didn't make the cut at the time.