Taylor Swift Just Publicly Proved Her Feud With Katy Perry Is Over

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's long-running feud is officially behind them.

On Friday (May 31), the "ME!" hitmaker made it clear her infamous beef with the pop star is over for good—and she proved it by publicly supporting her former frenemy's new song, "Never Really Over." Soon after Perry dropped the new track, Swift quickly added it to her hand-picked "ME!" Apple Music playlist.

In case you didn't know, Swift curated her own playlist that features songs she describes as "the soundtrack to my story at the moment." As she notes in the description: "I love this playlist for kitchen dance parties, long drives home, sun-soaked reflection, or aggressive bopping. All songs have been loved and appreciated by ME!”

Earlier this week, Perry also showed the singer some love after she liked a photo Swift posted of her and her new cat Benjamin Button on her Twitter.

Back in 2018, Perry was to one to officially end their feud by sending Swift an actual olive branch on the opening night of her Reputation Tour. In a video posted to her Instagram Story at the time, Swift excitedly says, "So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me."