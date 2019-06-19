How Taylor Swift and Katy Perry Finally Reconnected

Taylor Swift revealed in a new interview with BBC Radio how she and Katy Perry reconciled and how Perry's cameo in her music video for "You Need To Calm Down" came to be.

During Swift’s 2018 Reputation Tour, Perry made the first move toward reconciliation by sending Swift an olive branch and handwritten letter. Since then, things have only gotten better for the pair. Swift revealed that she and Perry saw each other for the first time since the feud at a party. “When we saw each other, it was just very clear to both of us that everything was different, that we had grown up, and that we had grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other, and it just was very, very clear that we remembered how much we had in common,” Swift said.

As for the music video, the reunion was Swift's idea. “When I thought of this concept for the video, and I wrote the treatment, I thought of this idea and I thought, ‘You know what, I'm just going to ask her if she would be interested in this and I would totally be fine if she’d rather keep it private and keep it between us,’” Swift explained. “But I sent it to her and she said, ‘I would love for us to be a symbol of redemption and forgiveness.’ And, I feel the same way about it.”

The burger and fries idea didn’t come to Swift until Perry wore a burger suit to the Met Gala after party. “I was like, ‘That is amazing!’” Swift laughed. “Because it's so very punk rock to me… that's really cool and funny. And, I was thinking we're going to have this moment in the video and if it’s too on-the-nose — if it's too like us wearing normal clothes and hugging — it won't really fit into this video because this video is very wacky and very surreal and fun and playful.”

Swift asked Perry if they could be burger and fries together as “a metaphor for two people who belong together.” She pitched it to Perry as “two people who are like a perfect pair.” Perry was on board immediately: “She thought it was really funny and so we did it. I think the metaphor of us being, like, searching for someone who you have something in common with and then seeing them, and having it be visually represented is funny.”