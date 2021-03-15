Taylor Swift's Folklore earned the Album of the Year trophy at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (March 14), giving the country-turned-pop superstar her third career win in the all-genre category. The victory puts Swift into record-breaking territory as the first female artist to ever win Grammys Album of the Year three times.

The only previous artists to win Album of the Year three times are Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder. Sinatra won the trophy for two years running in 1966 and 1967, and also took home the Album of the Year trophy in 1960 for his Come Dance With Me project, at a ceremony that was only the second Grammy Awards show ever held.

Simon's wins were more spread out: He claimed the trophy in 1971, 1976 and 1987. Meanwhile, Wonder picked up his Album of the Year awards in '74, '75 and '77, and he's also one of the most-awarded artists in Grammys history, with 25 total trophies to his name.

Swift won Album of the Year for the first time in 2010, for her sophomore project, Fearless. At the time, she was the youngest-ever Album of the Year recipient, at 20 years old, though Billie Eilish bested that record in 2020, winning the trophy when she was 18.

In 2015, Swift snagged the Grammys Album of the Year trophy once again, courtesy of her fifth album, 1989. She accepted her latest Album of the Year honor on Sunday night with co-writers and co-producers Jack Antonoff and and Aaron Dessner by her side.

Folklore is one of two projects Swift has put out in the past year. Her more recent release, Evermore, gives the singer the chance to grab Album of the Year for a fourth time: It'll be eligible for nomination at the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony.