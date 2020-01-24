Taylor Swift has apparently canceled a surprise, unannounced performance she was going to give on the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Jan. 26). Variety reports that Swift may have pulled the plug on her appearance due to the controversy that has been swirling around the Recording Academy in recent days.

Variety cites "multiple sources" that tell the publication that Swift has been in talks to perform on the show that were "well along," though she was never confirmed for the broadcast. She was, however, included in seating arrangements made by the Recording Academy, though CBS says those were tentative.

There has been speculation that Swift might perform a song from her new Lover album titled "The Man," which takes on sexism. It's not confirmed that Swift is pulling out due to the allegations former Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan has made against her predecessor, Neil Portnow, and the entirety of the organization.

Dugan was placed on administrative leave abruptly at the end of last week, with allegations swirling about misconduct, and it's since come to light that she filed a claim with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission stating that Portnow “allegedly raped a female recording artist," which resulted in his contract not being renewed.

Dugan also filed a formal complaint in December in which she alleged sexual harassment, voting irregularities in the Grammy Awards, self-dealing and conflicts of interest in the organization. She claims she was forced out in retaliation for blowing the whistle on serious, systemic problems.

The Recording Academy Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion has issued a scathing statement expressing "shock and dismay at the allegations surrounding the Recording Academy and its leadership that surfaced this week," and calling for the board of trustees to immediately implement 18 changes the task force suggested in a report in December.

"To be clear, these are changes that need to be made at the highest levels and institutionalized so that they outlast any single leader," the statement reads.

The Recording Academy has denied Dugan's allegations.