Five years after winning her most recent ACM trophy, Taylor Swift will perform at the 2020 ACM Awards, the Academy of Country Music announced on Sunday (Sept. 13).

The country-turned-pop superstar will perform "Betty" from the Grand Ole Opry House. The song comes from Swift's surprise-released album, Folklore, which dropped on July 24, and is being promoted as a country radio single.

"'Bout to show up at your party," Swift tweeted on Sunday afternoon, alluding to a line in the chorus of "Betty":

Swift has not performed at the ACM Awards since 2013, a press release from the ACM shares. Her last ACM Awards win, a 50th Anniversary Milestone Award, came in 2015; prior to that, she earned a Video of the Year trophy in 2014, and was named Entertainer of the Year in 2011 and 2012. All told, Swift has nine ACM Awards wins, off of 35 nominations.

Also performing at the 2020 ACM Awards are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood, Eric Church, Mickey Guyton, Dan + Shay and more.

Delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place on Sept. 16 at 8PM ET on CBS. This year's ACMs will be broadcast from three venues in Nashville, not Las Vegas, as in most years. Expect performances from the historic Ryman Auditorium, the iconic Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House, where host Keith Urban will be centered.

Remember: The best way to watch the ACM Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone.

2020 ACM Awards Performers:

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani, "Happy Anywhere"

Carrie Underwood, Classic Country Medley from the Grand Ole Opry House

Dan + Shay, "I Should Probably Go to Bed" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Eric Church, "Stick That in Your Country Song" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Florida Georgia Line, "I Love My Country" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Gabby Barrett, "I Hope" from the Ryman Auditorium

Jimmie Allen, "Make Me Want To" from the Bluebird Cafe

Kane Brown, "Worldwide Beautiful" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Kelsea Ballerini, "Hole in the Bottle" from the Ryman Auditorium

Luke Bryan, "One Margarita" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Luke Combs, "Better Together" from the Bluebird Cafe

Maren Morris, "To Hell & Back" from the Ryman Auditorium

Mickey Guyton, "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Miranda Lambert (feat. Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick), "Bluebird" from the Bluebird Cafe

Morgan Wallen, "Whiskey Glasses" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Old Dominion, medley from the Ryman Auditorium

Riley Green from the Ryman Auditorium

Tenille Townes from the Ryman Auditorium

Thomas Rhett (Feat. Jon Pardi), "Beer Can't Fix" from the Ryman Auditorium

Tim McGraw, "I Called Mama" from the Bluebird Cafe

Trisha Yearwood, "I'll Carry You Home" (In Memoriam Tribute)

Taylor Swift, "Betty" from the Grand Ole Opry House