Taylor Swift’s Stalker Sentenced to 10 Years Probation

Taylor Swift's alleged stalker, Frank Andrew Hoover, has been sentenced to 10 years of probation, TMZ reported on Monday (April 2).

Hoover was arrested in 2016 for violating a restraining order Swift had taken out against him after he allegedly stalked her at an Austin, Texas concert. Police later uncovered emails threatening to "end" Swift and her entire family Hoover sent to the star's father, Scott Swift, between May and October 2016.

Hoover pled guilty to repeatedly violating the restraining order and received his sentencing on Monday, according to TMZ. In addition to the restraining order, his whereabouts will be monitored by GPS for at least the first year. He must also complete psychological testing, attend substance abuse classes, surrender all firearms, and undergo random drug testing.

Hoover is required to stay at least a mile away from Swift and her family. If he violates any of the terms of his sentencing, he could immediately be placed in jail.