Tarantulas & Python Found in Apartment, Lewiston, Maine

This story about the 15 live tarantulas found in a vacated apartment this week in Lewiston is as much about the spiders as it is about the man who saves them.

By the way, a ball python was also found left behind without water and four dead tarantulas were there too.

The landlord found out about the spiders and snake when they went to take care of one of their units after the tenant had gone.

In comes Mr. Drew to take care of the abandoned ones. More precisely, it’s “Mr. Drew and his Animals Too” - that’s what his Facebook page says.

His last name is Desjardins. Mr. Drew helps animals like this with a rescue and rehab. He also presents the critters for educational purposes. The shows share knowledge and entertain as well.

Back to the 15 tarantulas and python found in Lewiston (Mr. Drew said on his Facebook that the animals were found in Auburn while the news reports Lewiston). Either way, they are illegal to have in the state of Maine (some you can have with a permit). Mr. Drew took them to his home and they are doing fine.

Desjardins emphasizes he does not buy or sell animals. He cares for them when needed and helps others understand what they are all about. He goes to schools and camps and other places to educate all ages.

Get our free mobile app

It’s the great work of people like Mr. Drew who helps keep the animals safe and us too. Reach out to him if you have questions about his service and his shows.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.