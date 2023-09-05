Take The Fall Thomas Hill Standpipe Tour In Bangor

It's almost time to take the fall tour! You will have two chances to do it next month.

Every time the Bangor Water District hosts their tours of the iconic Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor, hundreds of people turn out to get a glimpse of one of the coolest visuals in town.

On two Wednesday afternoons in October, you can enjoy breathtaking fall foliage, and check out one of Bangor's most iconic landmarks

Wednesday, October 4th 3–6 pm

Wednesday, October 11th 3–6 pm

The Thomas Hill Standpipe, which holds 1,750,000 gallons of water, is a riveted wrought iron tank with a wood frame jacket. The metal tank is 50 feet high and 75 feet in diameter. It was built in 1897, and is an architecturally distinctive city landmark, and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

And of course, you can't talk about the Thomas Hill Standpipe, without mentioning that it served as the inspiration for the haunted and dangerous water tower in "It," Stephen King wrote in the 1986 book, sitting on a park bench in the small park at the base of the tower.

There are no food, liquids, or pets allowed, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Thomas Hill Standpipe is not handicap accessible. Also, there will be no road access from Ohio Street.

I took the tour a few years ago, and was blown away by the gorgeous views of the city. I highly recommend this fun experience, especially during the height of fall foliage, when they host this autumn tour. It is quite simply, awesome...And best of all, it's free!