Take A Look Inside The Most Expensive Home For Sale In Maine

Maine is a beautiful place to live, and the more money you have to spend, the more beautiful it can be for you.

Wealthy people come from all over the world to have a home here in Maine including celebrities like John Travlota, Chris O'Donnell, Martha Stewart, Joan Lunden and Susan Sarandon have all made a home here, at least part time. When the buy real estate here, they have been known to pay a pretty penny to live in the lap of luxury in the Pine Tree State.

Most of us though live in more modest homes in Maine, but that doesn't mean we don't love it. Once in a while though, it's nice to see how the rich and famous live.

So we searched on Zillow.com to find the home for sale in Maine as of June, 2020, that was the most expensive, and when you look at these pictures, you'll see why it earned the top spot.