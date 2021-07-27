Take a Look at the $1.3 Million Home in Fort Fairfield – Amazing
I think that one thing everyone likes to do from time to time is to play Century 21. You know, the game where you have an unlimited budget and can pick out the perfect home for you. Even the wealthiest of people will tell you that you'll never get everything in one home that you're looking for. This is listed on Zillow and is locally represented by Fields Realty LLC
This morning this beautiful home in Fort Fairfield, Maine came across my feeds on social media. Why? I'm not sure. I don't have the cash on hand at the moment. But hey, a guy can dream, right? I have driven by this property many times and am always amazed at how well maintained the landscaping appears.
Now it's time to relax. Let's work our way to one of the living areas.
I am all about the home being a place where we can relax and be ourselves. No matter how hard the day, ending it with a good soak and some jets can melt away the pain.
But I prefer to go outdoors. If I ever ended up here, you'd most likely find me here.
If I'm not there then you can find me in the man cave area. Hey football season is almost here!
There are many more pictures on the listing at Fields Realty LLC. Here is the one and only renovation I might consider. The indoor basketball court is nice but I think I'd rather have Panther blue than that Tiger red in my basement.