Take a Look at the $1.3 Million Home in Fort Fairfield – Amazing

I think that one thing everyone likes to do from time to time is to play Century 21. You know, the game where you have an unlimited budget and can pick out the perfect home for you. Even the wealthiest of people will tell you that you'll never get everything in one home that you're looking for. This is listed on Zillow and is locally represented by Fields Realty LLC

Zillow/Fields Realty LLC

This morning this beautiful home in Fort Fairfield, Maine came across my feeds on social media. Why? I'm not sure. I don't have the cash on hand at the moment. But hey, a guy can dream, right? I have driven by this property many times and am always amazed at how well maintained the landscaping appears.

This double doored space could be a great spot to send the kids, or the man child in your home when they need some space

Zillow/Fields Realty LLC

The checkered floor is a nice touch. I wonder if it's a tribute to the Boston Bruins?

Zillow/Fields Realty LLC

This stretch of hallway is the perfect place to get a running start and see how far you can slide on your socks.

Zillow/Fields Realty LLC

This kitchen looks like it has plenty of space and is easy to navigate. Who's ready for a cookout? Zillow/Fields Realty LLC

Now it's time to relax. Let's work our way to one of the living areas.

The windows in this living area are one of my favorite features of this home. Zillow/Fields Realty LLC

Zillow/Fields Realty LLC

I am all about the home being a place where we can relax and be ourselves. No matter how hard the day, ending it with a good soak and some jets can melt away the pain.

Zillow/Fields Realty LLC

But I prefer to go outdoors. If I ever ended up here, you'd most likely find me here.

Zillow/Fields Realty LLC

If I'm not there then you can find me in the man cave area. Hey football season is almost here!

Zillow/Fields Realty LLC

Zillow/Fields Realty LLC

When I saw this I called it the GOAT Wall. My favorite part is an item that isn't on this wall. Peace, LeBron. True GOATS only Zillow/Fields Realty LLC

There are many more pictures on the listing at Fields Realty LLC. Here is the one and only renovation I might consider. The indoor basketball court is nice but I think I'd rather have Panther blue than that Tiger red in my basement.

Zillow/Fields Realty LLC

Here Are 17 Things In Maine That Will Bite You Here in Maine, there are plenty of critters that can take a bite out of you if they do desire.