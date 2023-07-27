Swim at New England Beaches Confidently With Shark Tracker Technology

There has been a LOT of discussion on the Seacoast about sharks lately.

Yes, there are sharks in our oceans...all the time. But there are certain times of the year when sharks are more of a threat in our neck of the woods. Well, not woods...more like waters... beaches...like Hampton, Short and Long Sands, and York.

Did you know there is a way to track sharks swimming in the same waters as you?

This website, Ocearch, provides a "shark tracker" feature.

If you click the link, it will bring you to a map of the world with sharks tracked all over. It also provides locations of sharks that the organization has tagged.

Every shark the Ocearch tags is given a name.

That is why people were posting for weeks about a shark named "Anne Bonny." For a few weeks in June and July, the tracker showed the nine-foot, three-inch white shark really close to Hampton Beach, one of the most popular beaches on the entire Seacoast.

As of today, Anne Bonny has moved south, off the Gloucester coast.

As of today, the nearest shark tagged, according to the Ocearch tracker, is a 522-pound, 10-foot, three-inch white shark named Penny.

Again, there are ALWAYS sharks in our oceans, no doubt about that. And it is important to mention that not all sharks are tagged. So there are more in the waters than are on the Ocearch map.

All that said, if you are a squeamish swimmer, are afraid of sharks, or plan on going for an open-water swim, you can use the shark tracker map for a little confidence boost.

Life Saving Tips To Fend Off Sharks This Summer in New England Waters We do not encounter many sharks in the Northeast waters, but it does happen.