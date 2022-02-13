It was California love at the 2022 Super Bowl event.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige delivered an electrifying performance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday night (Feb. 13). The powerhouse event marked the first time the five artists have performed on stage together.

According to the NFL, Dre, Snoop, Em, Kendrick and Mary have released a total of 22 No. 1 Billboard albums and have won 44 combined Grammy Awards. K-Dot is probably the first Pulitzer-Prize winning artist to ever grace the Super Bowl halftime stage. Statistics aside, the five mega artists formed like Voltron and presented an unforgettable performance.

All eyes were on Snoop as he kicked off things with a PG-rated version of his classic hit, "The Next Episode." Next, the Doggfather was joined by the D-R-E for a rendition of "California Love."

50 Cent followed with a surprise appearance and performed his 2003 banger "In Da Club." Fif’s performance then segued into Mary J. Blige’s energetic set. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul sang her 2001 anthemic hit “Family Affair,” which Dr. Dre produced and became the R&B singer’s first No. 1 hit single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The R&B singer then followed that up with an emotional performance of "No More Drama."

K-Dot then graced the field and delivered a fantastic performance of his song "Alright," preluded with "m.A.A.d. City." The Compton rhymer’s set was the most anticipated since he’s been out of the spotlight for nearly half a decade. It’s always good to see him back and rocking the mic.

Dr. Dre reemerged to introduce Eminem who rapped the chorus to "Forgot About Dre" before performing his Oscar-winning track “Lose Yourself” with Anderson .Pakk backing him up on drums.

The Detroit rhymer ended his set by taking a knee on stage in honor of Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers player who began kneeling in 2016 as a sign of protest to bring attention to the police brutality and racial inequality that Black men and women face in their daily lives.

Em stayed on one knee as Dr. Dre sat at the piano and play the melody of Tupac Shakur's "I Ain't Mad at Cha" on the ivory keys. It was a cool yet subliminal tribute to the late rapper. Finally, Dre and Snoop finished their halftime performance with a rousing performance of "Still D.R.E."

At the end, Dre, Snoop, 50, Mary, Kendrick and Em stood in the middle of the stage to receive the roaring applause from fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium.

It was definitely Dre’s day at Super Bowl LVI.

Check out the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show setlist below.

1. "The Next Episode" - Snoop Dogg

2. "California Love" - Dr. Dre

3. "In Da Club" - 50 Cent

4. "Family Affair" - Mary J. Blige

5. "No More Drama" - Mary J. Blige

6. "M.a.a.D City" - Kendrick Lamar

7. "Alright" - Kendrick Lamar

8. "Forgot About Dre" - Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Dr. Dre

9. "Lose Yourself" - Eminem

10. "I Ain’t Mad at Cha" - Tupac Shakur, performed by Dr. Dre

11. "Still D.R.E." - Dr. Dre with Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem

Watch the Super Bowl halftime show below.