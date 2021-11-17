Sunday River In Bethel Announced They Are Opening For The Season

Alright...who is ready to hit the slopes?

One of my favorite mountains is ready to open for the season. Sunday River Ski Resort in Bethel will kick off the season Thursday (11/18) at 9am according to their website.

Thanks to the cooler temps over the past week Sunday River has been blasting the snow-guns in preparation of opening day. Over the summer they expanded much of the terrain that can be covered by the snow guns. They added over 9 1/2 miles of new snow piping plus, close to 125 new snow guns to cover the trails!

Keep in mind the first few day are for those that are pas holders, season passes, ticket pack holders, and Ikon pass holders can hit the T2 and Upper Sunday Punch Trails.

As far as regular day passes, those will be available beginning November 21st.

So, if you are itching to shred, let the season begin! Tomorrow everything will be based out of Barker Lodge and the terrain that will be open is for advanced skier and riders until more of the mountain can get covered with white stuff.

Also something to note, Sunday River is no longer requiring people to wear masks, although they do suggest wearing masks indoors.

If you are looking for something to buy the ski or snowboard lover in your life Sunday River will also be having some great Black Friday Deals.

See you on the slopes!

Family Friendly New England Ski Resorts What else needs to be on our list?

53 Must Try Breweries in Maine

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!