We have all seen reports by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, the Department of Marine Fisheries who have partnered with Arizona State University about Great White Shark sightings in our area over the past couple of years. Those scientists have been hard a working tagging and studying Great White Shark behavior and have some shocking results according to amp.capecodtiimes.com. Hang on to your floaties, because the study shows that Great White sharks spent an average of 47% percent of their time in water less than 15 feet deep.

Suzanne Grout Thomas, Wellfleet community services director and beach administrator tell the Cape Cod Times “We got so many pings (detections) off our buoys last summer it was ridiculous. I think my perspective is not that of the average beachgoer, so I’m not surprised (by the study results. I would not be surprised if the average beachgoer was shocked.” Shocked you say? Freaked out more like it. I love the beach and to think those sharks are spending nearly half their time off our coast in less than 15 feet of water means they are super close to the shoreline. Shocked is probably me not thinking there have been even MORE sightings off the coast.

According to the Cape Cod Times, there have been four Great White Shark attacks in our area since 2012 including the first fatal attack that occurred in Maine last year, the attack on Arthur Medici in Wellfleet, and the kayakers in Plymouth in 2014. I love to watch the surfers from the beach, and I am always tempted to think I could try it but not after reading this story. Surfing is officially off my list. I was planning on getting a boogie board because it's so much fun but I'm a chicken...not sure yet, still thinking about it.

